The Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees recently announced that Elizabeth H. Noe ’86 has succeeded Elizabeth (Beth) D. Holder ’82 as chairperson. The board also welcomed new members whose four-year terms began July 1: from top left clockwise: Elizabeth Noe, Beth Holder, Lewis Galloway, Parmeet Grover, Erica Stiff-Coopwood ’98 and Mary Crawford Taylor.
Briana Keegan of Smyrna graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania this spring.

Katarina Sibley of Senoia and Tasha Young of Douglasville graduated from Ithaca College in New York state in May.

Monika Porter of Conyers graduated from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts in the spring.

Reginald Gee II of Locust Grove, Justin Gibbs, Sabrina Richman and Derick Ngha of Atlanta, Koby Perry of Covington and Nathaniel Wellington of Lawrenceville graduated from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee in May.

Megan Walls of Avondale Estates graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York in May.

Both Kelley Quinn of Roswell and Sindora Stallworth of Atlanta earned Masters degrees from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania this spring.

Maya McClain of Alpharetta, Max Schwalbach and Lawrence Nieves of Atlanta, Walter Gordon of Austell, Melanie Curry of Duluth, Skylar Phillips of Lilburn, Meghan Dresdner and Tyler Crow of Marietta and Mollie Sullivan of Roswell graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts in May.

Black history and yoga history meet in a new book by Georgia State professor Stephanie Evans that shows the power of the practice for African American women. Here, she discusses her research and why self-care is so important for Black women in particular. CONTRIBUTED
Rosa Marroquin, corporate relations representative at Georgia Power has been appointed to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Advisory Committee on Aging.
John Cornelius, regional director at Georgia Power has been named to the 2021 Regional Leadership Institute from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 29: Britton Davis of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 2 paper shelving units with draws as well as 7 art caddies all painted in different colors, for Taylor Road Middle School
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, who passed his Board of Review On June 30: Adam laderoute, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of 27 cat hammocks with mounting boards as well as 54 steps to the hammocks, for the FurKids Shelter
