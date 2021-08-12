Briana Keegan of Smyrna graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania this spring.
Katarina Sibley of Senoia and Tasha Young of Douglasville graduated from Ithaca College in New York state in May.
Monika Porter of Conyers graduated from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts in the spring.
Reginald Gee II of Locust Grove, Justin Gibbs, Sabrina Richman and Derick Ngha of Atlanta, Koby Perry of Covington and Nathaniel Wellington of Lawrenceville graduated from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee in May.
Megan Walls of Avondale Estates graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York in May.
Both Kelley Quinn of Roswell and Sindora Stallworth of Atlanta earned Masters degrees from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania this spring.
Maya McClain of Alpharetta, Max Schwalbach and Lawrence Nieves of Atlanta, Walter Gordon of Austell, Melanie Curry of Duluth, Skylar Phillips of Lilburn, Meghan Dresdner and Tyler Crow of Marietta and Mollie Sullivan of Roswell graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts in May.