X

Bragbook

Johnny Griffin receives patriotic flowers from Philadelphia Winn’s Historian Kathy Lobe after being selected as the DAR Chapter’s 2021 nominee for Outstanding Teacher of American History. It was recently announced that Griffin has also been selected by the Georgia State Society DAR as Outstanding Teacher of American History and will be honored during the GSSDAR Annual Conference at Evergreen Conference Center in March.
Johnny Griffin receives patriotic flowers from Philadelphia Winn’s Historian Kathy Lobe after being selected as the DAR Chapter’s 2021 nominee for Outstanding Teacher of American History. It was recently announced that Griffin has also been selected by the Georgia State Society DAR as Outstanding Teacher of American History and will be honored during the GSSDAR Annual Conference at Evergreen Conference Center in March.

Local | 11 minutes ago

Rachel Strickland of Alpharetta graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.

Jonathan Pollock of Talking Rock graduated at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement.

Marcus Marshall of Marietta and Skylar Ellery of Milton graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA on Dec. 19.

A total of 118 students presented 112 projects for judging at the annual Fayette County Science and Engineering Fair which was conducted virtually on Jan. 12. Forty-four students and 35 projects won first place honors and will be advancing to the Griffin RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair on February 4. Students who take first place honors at the regional competition will be eligible to compete at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair that will be conducted virtually in April.

Three Paideia high school students have been admitted to the Student Bar Association of Georgia. Anna Claire Shuman ’21, Jacob Schnell ’22 and Rohan Chanani ’23 were admitted after attending the competitive Georgia Bar Association’s High School Law Academy. The Academy’s faculty is comprised of attorneys and judges from across Georgia. The Academy provides pre-Mock Trial season training for students. Jacob was admitted with honors. About 20 students are admitted annually.

Oglethorpe University has announced that Kyle R. Williams, Ed.D. will be the new Dean of Students, effective Feb. 1. Currently, Dr. Williams is Assistant Director of Student Conduct and Community Standards at Washington University (St. Louis, MO).
Oglethorpe University has announced that Kyle R. Williams, Ed.D. will be the new Dean of Students, effective Feb. 1. Currently, Dr. Williams is Assistant Director of Student Conduct and Community Standards at Washington University (St. Louis, MO).

Kristin Rabun, Fayette County High School has been named a finalist for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Kristin Rabun, Fayette County High School has been named a finalist for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Emily Hodge, McIntosh High School has been named a finalist for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Emily Hodge, McIntosh High School has been named a finalist for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Jennifer Grossbohlin, Whitewater High School has been named a finalists for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Jennifer Grossbohlin, Whitewater High School has been named a finalists for the Fayette County 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Kindergarten teacher Lindsey King of New Prospect Elementary School in Alpharetta has been nationally recognized as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates, a school partner serving more than 10 million teachers and students in 50 states.
Kindergarten teacher Lindsey King of New Prospect Elementary School in Alpharetta has been nationally recognized as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates, a school partner serving more than 10 million teachers and students in 50 states.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.