A total of 118 students presented 112 projects for judging at the annual Fayette County Science and Engineering Fair which was conducted virtually on Jan. 12. Forty-four students and 35 projects won first place honors and will be advancing to the Griffin RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair on February 4. Students who take first place honors at the regional competition will be eligible to compete at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair that will be conducted virtually in April.

Three Paideia high school students have been admitted to the Student Bar Association of Georgia. Anna Claire Shuman ’21, Jacob Schnell ’22 and Rohan Chanani ’23 were admitted after attending the competitive Georgia Bar Association’s High School Law Academy. The Academy’s faculty is comprised of attorneys and judges from across Georgia. The Academy provides pre-Mock Trial season training for students. Jacob was admitted with honors. About 20 students are admitted annually.