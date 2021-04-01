The statewide STEM education organization earlier this school year named E.T. Booth MS teacher Daniele Deneka and Teasley MS teacher Scott Reece as 2021 STEM Scholars and last year named Clark Creek ES STEM Academy teacher Karen Garland a 2020 STEM Scholar. The awards recognize teaching excellence and outstanding commitment to instilling appreciation for science and math in elementary and middle school students. As its traditional award events were cancelled, the organization scheduled a special presentation event to be held at CCSD’s administrative offices. From left to right, Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers State Board Chairman Don Barbour, 2021 STEM Scholar Scott Reece of Teasley MS, 2020 STEM Scholar Karen Garland of Clark Creek ES STEM Academy, 2021 STEM Scholar Daniele Deneka of E.T. Booth MS and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.