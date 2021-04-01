X

Bragbook

The statewide STEM education organization earlier this school year named E.T. Booth MS teacher Daniele Deneka and Teasley MS teacher Scott Reece as 2021 STEM Scholars and last year named Clark Creek ES STEM Academy teacher Karen Garland a 2020 STEM Scholar. The awards recognize teaching excellence and outstanding commitment to instilling appreciation for science and math in elementary and middle school students. As its traditional award events were cancelled, the organization scheduled a special presentation event to be held at CCSD’s administrative offices. From left to right, Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers State Board Chairman Don Barbour, 2021 STEM Scholar Scott Reece of Teasley MS, 2020 STEM Scholar Karen Garland of Clark Creek ES STEM Academy, 2021 STEM Scholar Daniele Deneka of E.T. Booth MS and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.
The statewide STEM education organization earlier this school year named E.T. Booth MS teacher Daniele Deneka and Teasley MS teacher Scott Reece as 2021 STEM Scholars and last year named Clark Creek ES STEM Academy teacher Karen Garland a 2020 STEM Scholar. The awards recognize teaching excellence and outstanding commitment to instilling appreciation for science and math in elementary and middle school students. As its traditional award events were cancelled, the organization scheduled a special presentation event to be held at CCSD’s administrative offices. From left to right, Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers State Board Chairman Don Barbour, 2021 STEM Scholar Scott Reece of Teasley MS, 2020 STEM Scholar Karen Garland of Clark Creek ES STEM Academy, 2021 STEM Scholar Daniele Deneka of E.T. Booth MS and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.

Local | 1 hour ago

Paideia’s varsity debate team finished first in its division at the Feb. 27 Atlanta Urban Debate League’s high school open division, which includes high school teams from the intown Atlanta area. Individual student rankings for tournament performance were: 1. Amit Kamma; 2. Kaiya Ciho; 3. Wesley Stone; 4. Garrett Brand; 5. Sean Zheng, and 7. Faven Wondwosen. Individual student speaker rankings were: 1. Garrett Brand; 2. Amit Kamma; 3. Kaiya Ciho; 4. Sean Zheng; 5. Wesley Stone, and 7. Faven Wondwosen. As a collective team/school, the Paideia team finished first in the division.

William Faber of Fayetteville, Quentin Guobadia of Atlanta, Mikaela Mills of Stockbridge and Allie Richardson of Lilburn graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY in December.

The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named social worker Shenika Brown who serves Sarah Harp Minter Elementary, Braelinn Elementary, Inman Elementary, Peeples Elementary, Whitewater Middle, and Whitewater High schools as the 2021 Fayette County School Advocate of the Year.
The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named social worker Shenika Brown who serves Sarah Harp Minter Elementary, Braelinn Elementary, Inman Elementary, Peeples Elementary, Whitewater Middle, and Whitewater High schools as the 2021 Fayette County School Advocate of the Year.

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review On March 3: Tanner Cartwright, of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of a fire place and stone wall for seating as a befitting place to retire damaged American Flags.
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Miles Gilbreth, who passed their Board of Review On March 3: Tanner Cartwright, of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of a fire place and stone wall for seating as a befitting place to retire damaged American Flags.

The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Kristin Cristelli of J.C. Booth Middle as the 2021 Fayette County Middle School Counselor of the Year.
The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Kristin Cristelli of J.C. Booth Middle as the 2021 Fayette County Middle School Counselor of the Year.

The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Leslie Kollasch of Inman Elementary as the 2021 Fayette County Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Kristin Cristelli of J.C. Booth Middle, and Kelly Hubbard of Whitewater High are this year’s school winners.
The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Leslie Kollasch of Inman Elementary as the 2021 Fayette County Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Kristin Cristelli of J.C. Booth Middle, and Kelly Hubbard of Whitewater High are this year’s school winners.

The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Kelly Hubbard of Whitewater High as the 2021 Fayette County High School Counselor of the Year.
The Fayette County School Counselors Association has named Kelly Hubbard of Whitewater High as the 2021 Fayette County High School Counselor of the Year.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.