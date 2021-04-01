Paideia’s varsity debate team finished first in its division at the Feb. 27 Atlanta Urban Debate League’s high school open division, which includes high school teams from the intown Atlanta area. Individual student rankings for tournament performance were: 1. Amit Kamma; 2. Kaiya Ciho; 3. Wesley Stone; 4. Garrett Brand; 5. Sean Zheng, and 7. Faven Wondwosen. Individual student speaker rankings were: 1. Garrett Brand; 2. Amit Kamma; 3. Kaiya Ciho; 4. Sean Zheng; 5. Wesley Stone, and 7. Faven Wondwosen. As a collective team/school, the Paideia team finished first in the division.
William Faber of Fayetteville, Quentin Guobadia of Atlanta, Mikaela Mills of Stockbridge and Allie Richardson of Lilburn graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY in December.