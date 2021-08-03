Woodruff Park hosts Doggy Con 2021 on Aug. 28

A precursor to Dragon Con, Woodruff Park hosts an opportunity for metro Atlantans and their four-legged friends to get in on the cosplay fun. Doggy Con features a pet costume pageant, a vendor village of dog-centric goods and activities, and plenty of pup culture, according to a press release.
Residents are encouraged to kick off the fun a week before Dragon Con enlivens Downtown Atlanta by paying homage to one of the world’s largest pop culture conventions while competing for drool-worthy prizes. The event has the added bonus of raising funds to build a WoodRUFF Dog Park. From Harry Pawter to BatDog and Robin, there’s room for everyone at Doggy Con.
Download information about becoming a sponsor at ctycms.com/ga-atlanta/docs/doggy-con-sponsorship-2021.pdf
This year’s pageant will be emceed by local media maven Mara Davis and judged by Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, costume designer and cosplayer Yaya Han, and dog influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog.
Prizes will be awarded in six categories: Best in Show; Best Doggy/Human Dynamic Duo; Best Character Cosplay; Biggest “Aww” Factor; Best Small But Mighty Pup; and Best Big Buddy.
Prizes include a 5-day membership to Dragon Con and gift baskets from The Whole Dog Market.
Registration is required to participate in the Doggy Con pageant. Register for $20 by August 26 or register onsite at the event for $25. All proceeds will directly support the construction of a future WoodRUFF Park dog park.
If you simply want to attend as a spectator, admission is free.
Information: www.atlantadowntown.com/do/doggy-con-2021