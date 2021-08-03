Woodruff Park hosts Doggy Con 2021 on Aug. 28

Residents are encouraged to kick off the fun a week before Dragon Con enlivens Downtown Atlanta by paying homage to one of the world’s largest pop culture conventions while competing for drool-worthy prizes. The event has the added bonus of raising funds to build a WoodRUFF Dog Park. From Harry Pawter to BatDog and Robin, there’s room for everyone at Doggy Con.

Download information about becoming a sponsor at ctycms.com/ga-atlanta/docs/doggy-con-sponsorship-2021.pdf