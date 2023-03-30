MARTA moves forward with Atlanta Streetcar extension

The board’s planning committee approved a resolution selecting the streetcar as the “locally preferred alternative” for the route — a formality that clears the way for the project to move toward final design. The full MARTA board of directors is expected to consider the proposal next month.

MARTA has long planned to extend the streetcar east to Ponce City Market. The 2-mile extension would run along Edgewood Avenue to the Atlanta Beltline at Irwin Street, then up to the market at Ponce De Leon Avenue. It would operate in traffic along the streets and in its own right of way on the Beltline. It includes five proposed stations.