Indigenous Peoples’ Day established in Atlanta

Following the lead of some 100 other cities in the United States, the Atlanta City Council voted at its Nov. 15 meeting to declare the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city. This coincides on the calendar with Columbus Day, which has been a federal holiday since 1937. This year President Biden became the first U.S. president to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and city officials pointed out that numerous cities and state governments across the nation now recognize Columbus Day in this fashion, beginning with the California city of Berkeley which first did so in 1992, the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in America.