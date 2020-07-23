Georgia Hospital Association launches ‘Mask Up’ campaign

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage organizations, businesses, and individuals to post on social media pictures or videos of themselves wearing masks and to accompany these posts with #MaskUpGA and a message about why they “mask up.”

“This campaign is about Georgians coming together for the greater good,” said GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, urge everyone to make the choice to wear a mask as part of collective efforts to stop the spread of this virus. Together, we can help keep our state healthy and well.”