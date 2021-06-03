Fulton County agrees to deposit rescue funds into minority-owned banks

“Minority-owned banks are a cornerstone of our community here in Fulton County,” said Chairman Pitts. “This resolution shows that Fulton County is serious about investing in these vital institutions and I’m thrilled that it passed with unanimous support.”

Pitts views the deposits as an investment in institutions which have been struggling since the 2009 financial crisis and dwindled in number. He also says that using the American Rescue Plan’s funds as the deposit furthers the plan’s legislative intent to help minority communities.