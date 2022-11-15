BreakingNews
Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
ajc logo
X

Free marketing seminar is Nov. 16

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“A Comprehensive Guide to Digital Marketing” will be held 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), 504 Fair St. SW, Atlanta.

Aimed at small business owners, the free event will be presented in English and requires registration.

Prospera USA and Invest Atlanta will host the marketing seminar.

Among the topics to be covered will be websites, search engine optimization, email marketing, social media and how they all work together.

Register at bit.ly/3NKr2Jm.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban12m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia sued over ban on Saturday voting before US Senate runoff
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
5h ago

Credit: Michael Clubb

‘Tough, physical’ battle awaits No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
4h ago

Credit: Michael Clubb

‘Tough, physical’ battle awaits No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
4h ago

Credit: admin

BREAKING: Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta Streetcar extension sparks concerns from some area residents
‘The Chosen’ cast comes to the Fox on Nov. 15
Georgia Veterans Day events set for Nov. 12
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
5h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
22h ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top