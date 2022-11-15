Free marketing seminar is Nov. 16

“A Comprehensive Guide to Digital Marketing” will be held 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), 504 Fair St. SW, Atlanta.
Aimed at small business owners, the free event will be presented in English and requires registration.
Prospera USA and Invest Atlanta will host the marketing seminar.
Among the topics to be covered will be websites, search engine optimization, email marketing, social media and how they all work together.
Register at bit.ly/3NKr2Jm.
