Country music legend Kenny Rogers to be buried in Oakland Cemetery

Rogers died March 20, 2020, in his Sandy Springs home, and many thought he would be buried nearby there. However, Sam Reed, sexton at historic Oakland Cemetery, said Rogers’ family bought a plot there for the singer.

Explore Kenny Rogers dies at 81 at metro Atlanta home

According to 11Alive News, there aren’t any burial plots available unless bought through generational families who might put one up for sale. Reed confirmed that’s how Rogers’ family obtained his plot.