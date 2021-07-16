Cook Park seeks artists for site-specific mural installations

The site-specific works of art should reflect Vine City’s unique history, and the artist selected will be required to work with the community to create the design and installation of the artwork. The artwork will be installed in up to two areas of the park. All costs associated with the artwork must be integrated into the presented budget.

Artist or artist teams interested in this opportunity can download the RFP at www.ocaatlanta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Cook-Park-Call-for-Artist-Mural.pdf. All applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59 PM, Monday, July 26.