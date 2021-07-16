ajc logo
X

Cook Park seeks artists for site-specific mural installations

Muralists are sought for a legacy art project in Vine City's Cook Park. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Muralists are sought for a legacy art project in Vine City's Cook Park. CONTRIBUTED

Intown Atlanta
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
50 minutes ago

In partnership with the City of Atlanta - Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Trust for Public Land invites metro Atlanta artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for site-specific mural installations in Rodney Cook, Sr. Park (Cook Park) in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, according to a press release.

The site-specific works of art should reflect Vine City’s unique history, and the artist selected will be required to work with the community to create the design and installation of the artwork. The artwork will be installed in up to two areas of the park. All costs associated with the artwork must be integrated into the presented budget.

Artist or artist teams interested in this opportunity can download the RFP at www.ocaatlanta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Cook-Park-Call-for-Artist-Mural.pdf. All applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59 PM, Monday, July 26.

Muralists who apply for either project should have extensive experience working with communities and painting large walls. Also, each artist should account for the cost of all materials and any assistants needed to complete the mural in their respective budget projections.

Any proposals that do not meet the proper application format will not be considered.

Information: Emily Fisher at EAFisher@AtlantaGA.gov,

In Other News
1
Woodruff Park Announces Return of Doggy Con
2
Serval on the loose: Can you legally own exotic cats in Georgia?
3
UPDATE: Man on tracks hit, killed by MARTA train
4
‘I’m just devastated’: Owner of African cat must give up pet after...
5
Cook Park to officially open with ceremony on July 7
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top