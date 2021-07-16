Cook Park seeks artists for site-specific mural installations

In partnership with the City of Atlanta - Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Trust for Public Land invites metro Atlanta artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for site-specific mural installations in Rodney Cook, Sr. Park (Cook Park) in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, according to a press release.
The site-specific works of art should reflect Vine City’s unique history, and the artist selected will be required to work with the community to create the design and installation of the artwork. The artwork will be installed in up to two areas of the park. All costs associated with the artwork must be integrated into the presented budget.
Artist or artist teams interested in this opportunity can download the RFP at www.ocaatlanta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Cook-Park-Call-for-Artist-Mural.pdf. All applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59 PM, Monday, July 26.
Muralists who apply for either project should have extensive experience working with communities and painting large walls. Also, each artist should account for the cost of all materials and any assistants needed to complete the mural in their respective budget projections.
Any proposals that do not meet the proper application format will not be considered.
Information: Emily Fisher at EAFisher@AtlantaGA.gov,