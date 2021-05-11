Capital improvements begin for Woodruff Park

The grant will be used to fund the park’s Peachtree Accessibility Project, which aims to remove a deteriorating seat wall along Peachtree Street that creates a physical and visual barrier, inhibiting access to the interior of the park, including visitors in wheelchairs.

Removing this wall will create an opportunity to build a sloped pathway up to the lawn that can allow for controlled vehicular access, ADA accessibility, and will make executing events and programming for the park more seamless. Vehicular access into the lawn offers greater flexibility with the types of programs the park can offer, as well as reduce the time and cost for event setup and takedown. Further, a more open and accessible entrance along Peachtree Street will allow park patrons to easily cross-navigate the park.