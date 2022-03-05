A life’s celebration ignites a teen’s drive to organize Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

“On September 4 (2018) Stephen died. On October 4 our family dog suddenly died and Ali laid in the bed with her dad and I, and said, ‘So who’s going to die on November 4th’?”, Mary said. “It was probably one of our darkest moments because Ali is probably the most optimistic person you’ll ever meet.”

Still paralyzed by their grief, the family had not yet connected with the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention (Georgia Chapter). Scrolling through emails, Mary’s eye caught an event scheduled for Nov. 4. Together with friends, the Norris family walked in AFSP’s annual Out of the Darkness Walk at Piedmont Park.

“It was painful, but I think the first time we saw a glimmer of hope and lots of love … seeing others who had suffered the same type of loss. Losing my grandfather, brother and son to suicide I was wearing a lot of beads. It connected me,” said Stephen’s mom.

Last spring a student at Ali’s high school took his life. While she did not personally know him, a couple of her best friends did and attended the celebration of life with them.

“It was too close to home and I realized that I needed to do something. To support those struggling with their mental health because it’s really like a plague,” said Ali. “It was something that needed to be done now at the high school level, not just in college because at the point of college it’s too late.

Ali pitched the campus walk to her principal and administrators. Their responses were not only incredible but felt it important to open the event up to all of the schools in the county, said Ali.

“The life we lost left a hole in all of our hearts that is unrepairable,” wrote the senior. “However, his death has challenged me to do better by others and for him.

“If I can help one person through this walk ... then all the effort and hours I’ve put into this will be well worth it,” Ali said.

Open to anyone, the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk will be held on March 26 at Forsyth Central High School, 131 Almon C. Hill Drive, Cumming.

For more information, visit: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8092

