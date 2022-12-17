A circle of friends sponsor two foster children for Christmas

In discussing the project with her daughter Diana, Susan stated, “I’m so proud of Diana. She said, ‘Why don’t I just ask some of my friends to do this with me? We can get it done quicker and can get money from more people and do more’.”

It was on the school bus that the fifth grader at Willow Creek Elementary asked her friends if they would like to join in helping. Giving back to others was not new to her friends that jumped on board.

Diana along with Scarlett Barsness, Rose Busse, Catriona Forbes, Bianca Mallman, Quinn Perrault and Neha Raju banded together to sponsor two foster kids: a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Each child had a specific gift wish list.

With the help of Diana’s mother, the girls raised about $750 through a collection drive.

The group got together via Zoom to plan, organize and divide up duties. They were joined by Ashe who explained the program and what Wellroot does for foster kids.

Breaking into two groups, each had a researcher, planner and treasurer. They looked for sales, and took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stretch their money.

“We had to think about what stores and work with the researcher who looked into what the stores had and the cost of the items,” said Forbes, the sixth grader at Autrey Mill Middle. “The researcher would talk to the treasurer. It was like an actual job. The researchers did a lot. They helped to navigate and direct what stores to shop at.

“If you bought $100 in toys at Target you got $25 off so we were able to buy a lot more toys for others kids in need, not just the two we sponsored,” she added.

Mallman, one of the treasurers, whose new name is “Wednesday” said budgeting was harder than it looked. Diana, the other treasurer, said surprisingly the boy wanted clothes and the girl wished for Legos.

“We had so much fun watching them with their calculators and the entire process,” said the CEO.

“It was really a gift to the kids because they learned how expensive certain things were. Life lessons were gained from the tools of planning, researching and budgeting. That Santa doesn’t just drop gifts off for free,” added Susan.

