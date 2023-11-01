2023 Elections: Henry County voter guide

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Local News
By and
16 minutes ago

Voters in Henry County will be picking new leaders on the county commission and several city councils.

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Henry County

One seat is open on the County Commission.

County Commission District 2: Incumbent Neat Robinson is running against Daniel Edwards Jr. and Bruce Holmes.

Hampton

Three at-large City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council: Incumbent Martin Meeks is running against Pamela Duchesne, Victoria Hill, Errol Mitchell, Charlie Varner and Kesha White-Williams. There are three seats.

Locust Grove

The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Robert Price is running unopposed.

City Council: Incumbents Christopher “Rudy” Breedlove, Carlos Greer and Rod Shearouse are running unopposed.

McDonough

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Alan Scott Reeves is running against Carlos Manuel Mora Jr.

City Council District 4: Incumbent Kamali “Kam” Varner is running against Camil Dunigan.

City Council At Large: Incumbent Benjamin Pruett is running against Isaac Darryl Payton.

Stockbridge

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 3: Incumbent John Blount is running against Kyle Berry Sr.

City Council District 4: Incumbent Yolana Barber is running against Keith Evans.

City Council District 5: Incumbent Elton Alexander is running against Stephen Baffic and Antonio Harris.

Learn more about the 2023 elections

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering elections throughout the Atlanta metro. Here are some resources to learn more about voting.

Election guides by county:

Voters can check early voting locations and sample ballots online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About the Authors

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Brookhaven road closed after pursuit ends in police shooting1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

At least 24 adults, 9 children displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
31m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza
3h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

2023 Elections: Gwinnett County voter guide
12m ago
2023 Elections: Fulton County voter guide
18m ago
2023 Elections: Fayette County voter guide
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
19h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top