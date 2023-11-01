2023 Elections: Henry County voter guide

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Henry County

One seat is open on the County Commission.

County Commission District 2: Incumbent Neat Robinson is running against Daniel Edwards Jr. and Bruce Holmes.

Hampton

Three at-large City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council: Incumbent Martin Meeks is running against Pamela Duchesne, Victoria Hill, Errol Mitchell, Charlie Varner and Kesha White-Williams. There are three seats.

Locust Grove

The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Robert Price is running unopposed.

City Council: Incumbents Christopher “Rudy” Breedlove, Carlos Greer and Rod Shearouse are running unopposed.

McDonough

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Alan Scott Reeves is running against Carlos Manuel Mora Jr.

City Council District 4: Incumbent Kamali “Kam” Varner is running against Camil Dunigan.

City Council At Large: Incumbent Benjamin Pruett is running against Isaac Darryl Payton.

Stockbridge

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 3: Incumbent John Blount is running against Kyle Berry Sr.

City Council District 4: Incumbent Yolana Barber is running against Keith Evans.

City Council District 5: Incumbent Elton Alexander is running against Stephen Baffic and Antonio Harris.