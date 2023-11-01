2023 Elections: Henry County voter guide

Voters in Henry County will be picking new leaders on the county commission and several city councils.
Here’s a breakdown of each race:
Henry County
One seat is open on the County Commission.
County Commission District 2: Incumbent Neat Robinson is running against Daniel Edwards Jr. and Bruce Holmes.
Hampton
Three at-large City Council seats are on the ballot.
City Council: Incumbent Martin Meeks is running against Pamela Duchesne, Victoria Hill, Errol Mitchell, Charlie Varner and Kesha White-Williams. There are three seats.
Locust Grove
The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot.
Mayor: Incumbent Robert Price is running unopposed.
City Council: Incumbents Christopher “Rudy” Breedlove, Carlos Greer and Rod Shearouse are running unopposed.
McDonough
Three City Council seats are on the ballot.
City Council District 3: Incumbent Alan Scott Reeves is running against Carlos Manuel Mora Jr.
City Council District 4: Incumbent Kamali “Kam” Varner is running against Camil Dunigan.
City Council At Large: Incumbent Benjamin Pruett is running against Isaac Darryl Payton.
Stockbridge
Three City Council seats are on the ballot.
City Council District 3: Incumbent John Blount is running against Kyle Berry Sr.
City Council District 4: Incumbent Yolana Barber is running against Keith Evans.
City Council District 5: Incumbent Elton Alexander is running against Stephen Baffic and Antonio Harris.
Learn more about the 2023 elections
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering elections throughout the Atlanta metro. Here are some resources to learn more about voting.
Election guides by county:
Voters can check early voting locations and sample ballots online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com