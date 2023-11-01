2023 Elections: Gwinnett County voter guide

Here’s a breakdown of each race:

Auburn

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Peggy Langley and Rick Roquermore are running.

City Council: Incumbent Jamie Bradley is running against Timothy “Bo” Bland, Jeremiah Outwater, Josh Rowan and Leandro Silva. Two seats are available.

Berkeley Lake

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Lois Salter is running unopposed.

City Council: Incumbents Robert Smith and Rebecca Spitler are running against Tammy LaPread, Gary Volino and Tameka Womack. Two seats are available.

Braselton

Two City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Becky Richardson is running against Joshua Spearman.

City Council District 3: Incumbent James Joedecke Jr. is running against Tom Logan.

Buford

One City Commissioner seat and two Board of Education seats are on the ballot.

City Commissioner: Incumbent Phillip Beard is running unopposed.

Board of Education: Incumbent Mathew Peevy is running unopposed.

Board of Education: Carolyn Buffington and Cory Burge are running.

Dacula

Two City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council: Incumbent Ann Mitchell is running against Erica Nicole Pope.

City Council: Incumbent Sean Williams is running against Shay Holley.

Duluth

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Greg Whitlock is running unopposed.

City Council Post 4: Incumbent Manfred Graeder is running unopposed.

City Council Post 5: Augustine Emmanuel and Shenee Holloway are running.

Grayson

Two City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent James Gillespie is running unopposed.

City Council Post 3: Incumbent Gene Ussery Jr. Is running against Arlean Baldwin.

Lawrenceville

The city canceled its municipal elections because only a single candidate qualified in each race. Under Georgia law, the unopposed candidates are considered to have won.

Lilburn

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Timothy Dunn is running against Johnny Crist and Mohammed Jahangir Hossain.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Yoon-Mi Hampton is running against Christina van Maanen.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent S. Scott Batterton is running against Tiffany Brunson and Joseph Payne.

Loganville

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council: Incumbent Bill Duvall is running against Keith Colquitt, Spring Hoffman Crowder, Lisa Newberry, Adam Shanks, Cathy Swanson, Bill Williams and Patti Wolfe.

Norcross

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council At Large Post 1: Incumbent Josh Bare is running against Sonia Lopez and James Redding.

City Council At Large Post 2: Incumbent Arlene Beckles is running against Marshall Cheek.

City Council At Large Post 3: Incumbent Andrew Hixson is running against Charles Kays.

Peachtree Corners

The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Mike Mason is running unopposed.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Phill Sadd is running unopposed.

City Council Post 3: Incumbent Alex Wright is running unopposed.

City Council Post 5: Ora Douglass and Bent Johnson are running.

Snellville

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Barbara Bender is running unopposed.

City Council Post 1: Norman Carter, Catherine Hardrick and Elizdine Heathington are running.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Solange Destang is running against Kerry Hetherington.

Sugar Hill

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Mason Roszel is running against Joshua Ray Page.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Marc Cohen is running against Gary Pirkle.

City Council Post 3: Incumbent Jenn Thatcher is running against Meg Avery.

Suwanee

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent James Burnette Jr. is running unopposed.

City Council Post 1: Karim Ladha, Julianna McConnell and Glenn Weyant are running.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Larry Pettiford is running against Bradley Golz.