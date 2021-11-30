ajc logo
X

Test - UGA player arrested on multiple felony charges related to firing BB gun on campus

Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Caption
Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Credit: Tony Walsh

Credit: Tony Walsh

Live Updates Sports
13 minutes ago

A freshman cornerback on the University of Georgia’s football team was arrested on multiple charges early Wednesday morning after multiple reports led police to believe he broke a window by shooting it with a BB gun.

Nyland Green, 18, of Covington, was booked into the Clarke County Jail on three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, online jail records show. His felony charges include second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of carrying a weapon on school property. Green also faces two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct.

Green is the second player from UGA’s top-ranked defense to be arrested in recent weeks. Linebacker Adam Anderson, a senior, turned himself in on rape charges on Nov. 10, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At Anderson’s bond hearing a week later, a second alleged victim came forward and offered a victim-impact statement. Anderson was granted bond of $25,000 and was released the following day.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Test: Georgia’s Jordan Davis a finalist for Outland Trophy
5m ago
Test - No. 1 Georgia’s offense deserves some credit, too
6m ago
Test: Numbers don’t tell the story of Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
14m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top