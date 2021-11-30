Test - UGA player arrested on multiple felony charges related to firing BB gun on campus

Nyland Green, 18, of Covington, was booked into the Clarke County Jail on three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, online jail records show. His felony charges include second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of carrying a weapon on school property. Green also faces two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct.

Green is the second player from UGA’s top-ranked defense to be arrested in recent weeks. Linebacker Adam Anderson, a senior, turned himself in on rape charges on Nov. 10, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At Anderson’s bond hearing a week later, a second alleged victim came forward and offered a victim-impact statement. Anderson was granted bond of $25,000 and was released the following day.