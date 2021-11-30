Test - Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s win over No. 21 North Carolina

Key stat

Tech’s eight sacks of quarterback Sam Howell were the product of quick wins off the snap, speed off the edge and coverage in the secondary forcing Howell to hold onto the ball. They were no small factor in the Tar Heels finishing the game 5-for-14 on third downs. It was Tech’s most since an eight-sack game against Duke in 2007. The Jackets had two sacks in their first three games.