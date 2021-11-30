ajc logo
X

Test - Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s win over No. 21 North Carolina

Georgia Tech' quarterback Jeff Sims (10) gets off a pass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Georgia Tech won 45-22 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Georgia Tech' quarterback Jeff Sims (10) gets off a pass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Georgia Tech won 45-22 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Live Updates Sports
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech earned its first win over a ranked opponent since 2017 Saturday night, leaving little doubt in a 45-22 win over No. 21 North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Key play

With Tech down 7-6 and the Yellow Jackets regaining possession of the ball after a fumble recovery returned by linebacker Demetrius Knight to the UNC 17-yard line with 3:23 left in the second half, quarterback Jeff Sims scored on an 11-yard keeper up the middle on his first possession of the game. The score and ensuing point-after try gave the Jackets a 13-7 lead and propelled Sims to a monster performance.

Key stat

Tech’s eight sacks of quarterback Sam Howell were the product of quick wins off the snap, speed off the edge and coverage in the secondary forcing Howell to hold onto the ball. They were no small factor in the Tar Heels finishing the game 5-for-14 on third downs. It was Tech’s most since an eight-sack game against Duke in 2007. The Jackets had two sacks in their first three games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Test: Road to the College Football Playoff: Rivalry games loom large
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs move up to No. 2 in both polls
1h ago
Test - Georgia Bulldogs beaming about seniors like Christopher Smith
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top