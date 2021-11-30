Test - Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s win over No. 21 North Carolina

Georgia Tech earned its first win over a ranked opponent since 2017 Saturday night, leaving little doubt in a 45-22 win over No. 21 North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Key play
With Tech down 7-6 and the Yellow Jackets regaining possession of the ball after a fumble recovery returned by linebacker Demetrius Knight to the UNC 17-yard line with 3:23 left in the second half, quarterback Jeff Sims scored on an 11-yard keeper up the middle on his first possession of the game. The score and ensuing point-after try gave the Jackets a 13-7 lead and propelled Sims to a monster performance.
Key stat
Tech’s eight sacks of quarterback Sam Howell were the product of quick wins off the snap, speed off the edge and coverage in the secondary forcing Howell to hold onto the ball. They were no small factor in the Tar Heels finishing the game 5-for-14 on third downs. It was Tech’s most since an eight-sack game against Duke in 2007. The Jackets had two sacks in their first three games.