Test: Road to the College Football Playoff: Rivalry games loom large

No. 1 Georgia can all but clinch a playoff spot by completing an undefeated regular season with a win over 35-1/2-point underdog Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The winner of No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan will enter the Big Ten Championship game in the CFP’s top four. No. 3 Alabama needs a win at Auburn to preserve a shot at a playoff berth even if it loses to Georgia in the SEC title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 4.