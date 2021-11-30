ajc logo
Test: Numbers don’t tell the story of Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

101621 Athens: Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (center) catches Kentucky's blocked extra point attempt in the final seconds of a 30-13 victory over Kentucky in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens.
101621 Athens: Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (center) catches Kentucky's blocked extra point attempt in the final seconds of a 30-13 victory over Kentucky in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

1 hour ago
Junior is one of 6 finalists for 2021 Butkus Award

ATHENS – Go ahead and give the trophy to Nakobe Dean.

That was the sentiment of Georgia coach Kirby Smart when asked Monday what he thought about his star inside linebacker being tabbed one of six finalists for the Butkus Award. Named after NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, the award goes annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Smart believes that’s Dean. But he’ll have to wait until Dec. 7 to find out. That’s when the votes of a 51-member selection panel will be tabulated.

Regardless of what the voters say, when it comes to playing the inside linebacker position, the Butkus committee will be hard-pressed to find one better than Georgia’s 6-foot, 225-pound junior from Horn Lake, Miss., according to Smart.

“He’s one of the most explosive, best-blitzing, smartest linebackers that I’ve seen,” Smart said.

