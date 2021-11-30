Test: Numbers don’t tell the story of Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

That was the sentiment of Georgia coach Kirby Smart when asked Monday what he thought about his star inside linebacker being tabbed one of six finalists for the Butkus Award. Named after NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, the award goes annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Smart believes that’s Dean. But he’ll have to wait until Dec. 7 to find out. That’s when the votes of a 51-member selection panel will be tabulated.