Test: No. 1 Georgia stays perfect with shutout of Georgia Tech

Playing before a mostly red-and-black crowd that made it look a UGA home game, the Bulldogs won their fourth in a row over Tech and extended their overall win streak to 16 games, dating to last season. That’s the second-longest streak in school history, one shy of the record 17 games established from 1945-47.

The victory gave Georgia a 12-0 regular-season record for the first since the national championship season of 1980. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to discuss accomplishments.