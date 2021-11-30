TEST: Key Georgia players sidelined

ATHENS – Georgia has two primary and fairly significant injury situations heading into its SEC Championship game matchup with Alabama. The status of both left tackle Jamaree Salyer and safety Christopher Smith is very much in the air.
Salyer, a senior who started the first eight games of the season, hasn’t played in the last four due to a sprained foot. He was expected to play against Georgia Tech this past Saturday, but suffered “a little setback” in practice, according to coach Kirby Smart.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
