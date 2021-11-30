ajc logo
X

TEST: Key Georgia players sidelined

Live Updates Sports
Updated 41 minutes ago

ATHENS – Georgia has two primary and fairly significant injury situations heading into its SEC Championship game matchup with Alabama. The status of both left tackle Jamaree Salyer and safety Christopher Smith is very much in the air.

Salyer, a senior who started the first eight games of the season, hasn’t played in the last four due to a sprained foot. He was expected to play against Georgia Tech this past Saturday, but suffered “a little setback” in practice, according to coach Kirby Smart.

Caption
112021 Athens: Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker levels Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers during the first half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Coaches Poll-Top 25 rankings-Week 13-Georgia football
Caption
112021 Athens: Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker levels Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers during the first half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Test - UGA player arrested on multiple felony charges related to firing BB gun on campus
5m ago
Test: Numbers don’t tell the story of Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
7m ago
Test: Five things to know as No. 1 Georgia seeks perfection
11m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top