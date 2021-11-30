Test - Georgia Bulldogs beaming about seniors like Christopher Smith

Gordon was Smith’s high school coach at Hapeville Charter Academy, and he’s been preaching that it’s just a matter of time for Smith since he showed up at his school in 2016.

“Chris Smith is a phenomenal person, man; let’s get past the athlete part of it,” Gordon said Tuesday morning. “Chris Smith was a leader in the classroom here, graduated in the top 25 percent of his class, made well over a 1,000 on his SAT. So first off you have to applaud his parents because they did a great job of raising him and his brother T.J.”