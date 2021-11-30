Test - Georgia Bulldogs beaming about seniors like Christopher Smith

ajc logo
Georgia Bulldogs beaming about seniors like Christopher Smith

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (right) strikes a pose alongside teammate Kelee Ringo after intercepting a pass against Clemson and returning it 74 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of what ended as a 10-3 win over the No. 3-ranked Tigers in the Dukes Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (right) strikes a pose alongside teammate Kelee Ringo after intercepting a pass against Clemson and returning it 74 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of what ended as a 10-3 win over the No. 3-ranked Tigers in the Dukes Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

ATHENS -- When Christopher Smith was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, the least surprised person in Georgia was Winston Gordon.

Gordon was Smith’s high school coach at Hapeville Charter Academy, and he’s been preaching that it’s just a matter of time for Smith since he showed up at his school in 2016.

“Chris Smith is a phenomenal person, man; let’s get past the athlete part of it,” Gordon said Tuesday morning. “Chris Smith was a leader in the classroom here, graduated in the top 25 percent of his class, made well over a 1,000 on his SAT. So first off you have to applaud his parents because they did a great job of raising him and his brother T.J.”

