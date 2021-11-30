Test - The past is the past vs. Alabama

ajc logo
The past is the past vs. Alabama

11/30/2018 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart (left) and University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (right) stand for a photo with the SEC Championship trophy during a press conference at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Friday, November 30, 2018. Georgia will play the University of Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship game on Saturday (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
11/30/2018 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart (left) and University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (right) stand for a photo with the SEC Championship trophy during a press conference at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Friday, November 30, 2018. Georgia will play the University of Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship game on Saturday (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

By Melanie H.
1 hour ago

ATHENS – Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the elephant in the room Sunday night.

As they prepare their nationally-ranked teams to meet for the fourth time in the last five years – the next one being in Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4 p.m., CBS) – they were asked if what has happened in those other encounters has any bearing on what transpires in the latest one.

“I think what has happened in the past in games really doesn't have a lot of impact on what happens in the future. I think we've got to line up and play well in this game. So, what happened last year doesn't matter, what happened the year before doesn't matter. You've got to play well in this game. So that's the challenge that we all have."

- Alabama coach Nick Saban

