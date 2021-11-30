Test: A closer look at Georgia’s victory against Georgia Tech

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs

Key play

The game already was devolving into a blowout when the Bulldogs, leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, faced second-and-10 at their own 23. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, getting his eighth consecutive start and ninth overall, raised up and hit tight end Brock Bowers, flexed out wide to the left, on a slant pattern over the middle. With the ball delivered perfectly in stride, Bowers accelerated down the field, splitting the hash marks almost perfectly. None of Tech’s four defensive backs in the area could catch him, so Bowers went 77 yards untouched for the score, and the rout officially was on.