Test: A closer look at Georgia’s victory against Georgia Tech

Georgia running back James Cook (left) and tailback Zamir White celebrate a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
19 minutes ago

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs improved to 12-0 for the first time since 1980 and shut out Georgia Tech for the first time since 1964 with a 45-0 victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Bulldogs have yet to lose on the Yellow Jackets’ home field in the 21st century.

Key play

The game already was devolving into a blowout when the Bulldogs, leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, faced second-and-10 at their own 23. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, getting his eighth consecutive start and ninth overall, raised up and hit tight end Brock Bowers, flexed out wide to the left, on a slant pattern over the middle. With the ball delivered perfectly in stride, Bowers accelerated down the field, splitting the hash marks almost perfectly. None of Tech’s four defensive backs in the area could catch him, so Bowers went 77 yards untouched for the score, and the rout officially was on.

