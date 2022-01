1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com