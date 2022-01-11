Hamburger icon
Anticipation: One hour to go before kickoff

1 hour ago

Georgia and Alabama have arrived and warmups are underway an hour before game time.

There was time for a few moments to enjoy the journey. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got a chance to visit with his family on the field before it was time for business.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, second from right, pauses to see his wife and children after arriving to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

