Alabama 18, Georgia 13: What’s a fumble?

Facing a thrid-and-8 from the the 27-yard line, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was chased out of the pocket and appeared to attempt a pass while being hit. The ball came out and was picked up by Alabama’ Brian Branch as it was going out of bounds.
Incomplete pass? No fumble and recovery.
There will be controversy.
Alabama took over on the Georgia 16-yard line. The short field ended with Bryce Young 3-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Latu. The two-point conversion failed and Alabama took an 18-13 lead with 10:14 remaining.
