Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alabama 18, Georgia 13: What’s a fumble?

Live Updates Sports
1 hour ago

Facing a thrid-and-8 from the the 27-yard line, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was chased out of the pocket and appeared to attempt a pass while being hit. The ball came out and was picked up by Alabama’ Brian Branch as it was going out of bounds.

Incomplete pass? No fumble and recovery.

There will be controversy.

Alabama took over on the Georgia 16-yard line. The short field ended with Bryce Young 3-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Latu. The two-point conversion failed and Alabama took an 18-13 lead with 10:14 remaining.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Final: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
49m ago
Georgia 33, Alabama 18
57m ago
Georgia 26, Alabama 18
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top