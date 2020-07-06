X

VOTING CLOSED: Where is the best late-night spot in metro Atlanta?

BEST OF ATLANTA | July 6, 2020
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Many people get their second wind around 10 or 11 p.m., so that’s when they want to socialize.

We can’t pack the bars these days because of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but when we can there are plenty of choices to go in metro Atlanta.

Some people might prefer to spend an evening at one these five quintessential dive bars. Some might prefer one of these speakeasies with secret rooms.

But which is the best? That’s what this week’s Best of Atlanta poll aims to find out. Where is your favorite late-night spot? Here are your choices:

If you can't see the poll, click here.

Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by emailing your pick to Nancy.Clanton@coxinc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll.

The winner will be announced July 13.

