Paradise by the poolside

Keeping it clean

An in-ground pool is a great investment in your home. In addition to the pool’s purpose, you’ll also want to consider your budget and maintenance. How much time and money can you devote to maintaining your pool? HGTV recommends working with a designer or landscape architect from the beginning and to think of the addition as you would any addition to your home. You’ll also want to consider the types of materials you’ll have around your pool and how often it will need to be cleaned – at a minimum seasonal cleaning is recommended.

Style, size, shape

“Pool size is primarily a personal choice,” according to Better Homes & Gardens. “Some prefer to eliminate grass entirely and fill the space with pool and patio while others want to include yard in the new landscape.” When it comes to style and shape, ultimately, these will be determined by the style of your home. A pool that fits into your overall landscape makes for a much more enjoyable outdoor living experience. You’ll want to keep this in mind as you plan the design around your pool.