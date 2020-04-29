Paradise by the poolside

With time on your hands and summer just around the corner, you might be considering adding a pool to your home. If you’re looking for some inspiration to finally start planning the pool of your dreams, then you’ll want to check out some of the amazing pools that have been featured in the AJC’s Private Quarters.
Every Sunday, Private Quarters takes you inside Atlanta’s dream homes and right now we’re dreaming of relaxing poolside at these stately abodes. Whether you’re working with a small space or if you’re got a lot of backyard, you’ll surely be inspired by this collection. Deciding whether to install a pool in your outdoor space is a big step and takes a lot of planning.
Here are a few tips to help get you started as well as all the inspiration you’ll need:
A pool’s purpose
Whether it's for entertaining, exercising or relaxation, the first step to planning your pool is deciding why you want one, according to HGTV.com. If you plan to use your pool space for entertaining or lounging, then you'll want to make sure you have enough room for a large deck or patio. If the sole purpose of the pool is for exercise, then you may not need an expansive deck, but you'll want the pool to be long enough for you to lap around.
Keeping it clean
An in-ground pool is a great investment in your home. In addition to the pool’s purpose, you’ll also want to consider your budget and maintenance. How much time and money can you devote to maintaining your pool? HGTV recommends working with a designer or landscape architect from the beginning and to think of the addition as you would any addition to your home. You’ll also want to consider the types of materials you’ll have around your pool and how often it will need to be cleaned – at a minimum seasonal cleaning is recommended.
Style, size, shape
“Pool size is primarily a personal choice,” according to Better Homes & Gardens. “Some prefer to eliminate grass entirely and fill the space with pool and patio while others want to include yard in the new landscape.” When it comes to style and shape, ultimately, these will be determined by the style of your home. A pool that fits into your overall landscape makes for a much more enjoyable outdoor living experience. You’ll want to keep this in mind as you plan the design around your pool.