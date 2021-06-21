You don’t have to share a bed to boost bond with your baby, study says

“Around a third of all parents share their bed with their infant during the first 18 months of life occasionally to most nights in this UK study. We found the practice was associated with ease of breastfeeding and dealing with night-waking of the baby,” Dieter Wolke, co-study lead and professor of Developmental Psychology and Individual Differences at the University of Warwick said.

More research may be needed to determine how co-sleeping may affect child development.

According to Parents magazine, there are benefits and drawbacks of co-sleeping. Benefits may include being nearby to respond to babies and ease of nursing through the night. Supporters of co-sleeping also say breastfeeding mothers get more sleep and it helps children feel safe. Drawbacks can include anxious behaviors in children, parent sleep quality suffering and an increased risk of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome.