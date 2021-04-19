Working out of sync with body clock can risk heart health, study shows

“I just never seem to get enough sleep,” said Jennifer Salazar-Biddle, an aircraft mechanic who told the publication that getting six hours of sleep is considered a “good day.” For the married mother of a then-2-year-old, she said seeping during the day appears “unnatural.”

The current study from the ESC zeroed in on the part of circadian misalignment plays in the body. It is the difference between the “social clock,” such as when people work, and an individual’s “biological clock.”

“We all have an internal biological clock which ranges from morning types (larks), who feel alert and productive in the early morning and sleepy in the evening, to late types (owls), for whom the opposite is true — with most of the population falling in between,” Gamboa Madeira said. “Circadian misalignment occurs when there is a mismatch between what your body wants (e.g. to fall asleep at 10 p.m.) and what your social obligations impose on you (e.g. work until midnight).”

Researchers gathered 301 blue-collar workers for the study. All workers carried out picking activity in the distribution warehouses of a Portugal-based retail company by hand. Staff consistently worked from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m, 3 p.m. to midnight or 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. They filled out a survey about education, sex and age as well as work schedule and seniority. The questionnaire also included information about their lifestyle factors, and they had their blood pressure and cholesterol measured.

The study also used the Munich ChronoType Questionnaire to evaluate how long participants slept and their individual internal biological clock. This was used to evaluate social jet lag. Researchers separated participants into three groups according to hours of social jetlag: 2 hours or under, 2–4 hours and 4 or more hours.

Using the European relative risk SCORE chart to determine relative cardiovascular risk, researchers considered a relative risk of 3 or over as “high cardiovascular risk.” Then, they examined the link between social jetlag and high cardiovascular risk.

It was found that 20% had high cardiovascular risk. Around 40% had 6 hours or less of sleep. On average, social jetlag was almost 2 hours. The majority of workers — 59% — had 2 hours or less of social jetlag. Meanwhile, 33% of workers had 2-4 hours of social jetlag, and 8% had 4 hours or more.

The more social jet leg workers faced, the greater the chances they had of being in the high cardiovascular risk group. For each additional social jetlag hour, there was a 31% increase risk of being classified as high cardiovascular risk. This was the case when adjusting for sleep, lifestyle, occupational and sociodemographic attributes and body mass index.

“These results add to the growing evidence that circadian misalignment may explain, at least in part, the association found between shift work and detrimental health outcomes,” Gamboa Madeira said. “The findings suggest that staff with atypical work schedules may need closer monitoring for heart health. Longitudinal studies are needed to investigate whether late chronotypes cope better with late/night shifts and earlier chronotypes to early morning schedules, both psychologically and physiologically.”