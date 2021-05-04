Why you might want to stop taking fish oil supplements

The researchers found that omega-3 fatty acid supplements were associated with a significantly increased risk for atrial fibrillation compared to the placebo.

“Our study suggests that fish oil supplements are associated with a significantly greater risk of atrial fibrillation in patients at elevated cardiovascular risk,” said Dr. Salvatore Carbone, with the department of kinesiology and health sciences at the College of Humanities & Sciences, Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Although one clinical trial indicated beneficial cardiovascular effects of supplementation, the risk for atrial fibrillation should be considered when such agents are prescribed or purchased over the counter, especially in individuals susceptible to developing the heart rhythm disorder,” he added.

The researchers concluded that their study suggests fish oil supplements are associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation in patients with elevated plasma triglyceride and at elevated cardiovascular risk, and proposes the risk of atrial fibrillation be considered when prescribing supplements of Omega-3 fatty acids to this group.