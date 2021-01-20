Trump pardons include one for rapper Lil Wayne

The 38-year-old rapper admitted to possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on Dec. 23, 2019, from California. A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift, the Associated Press reported.

The judge set a Jan. 28 sentencing date for Dwayne Michael Carter (the rapper’s real name). The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but the AP reported it was likely Carter would get far less time than that.