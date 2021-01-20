Trump pardons include one for rapper Lil Wayne

Five weeks ago, rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal charge of weapons possession by a convicted felon.
The 38-year-old rapper admitted to possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on Dec. 23, 2019, from California. A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift, the Associated Press reported.
The judge set a Jan. 28 sentencing date for Dwayne Michael Carter (the rapper’s real name). The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but the AP reported it was likely Carter would get far less time than that.
In fact, Carter, 38, will get no time. He also will have no sentencing hearing.
In the final hours of his term, President Donald Trump issued a flurry of pardons and commutations, including one for the rapper.
The artist had shown support for Trump leading up to the November presidential election, “leaving many fans baffled because neither had ever stood behind Trump, much less publicly announced their political leanings before,” the AJC’s ArLuther Lee wrote.
Carter is no stranger to Atlanta.
His daughter, Reginae Carter, and ex-wife Toya Wright are Atlanta residents. Reginae Carter’s Sweet 16 party thrown by Wright and the rapper was featured on MTV, and Wright owns Garb Shoetique in Smyrna.