These are 3 types of chest pains you shouldn’t ignore

Sharp pain when you rest on your side or inhale

Pain behind the left side of your chest, which often gets worse when you lie on your left side or breathe in deeply, can be a symptom of pericarditis, according to the Mayo Clinic. Chest pain is the most common sign of the condition, which is the swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue around the heart.

Burning in your chest (or near it)

Tightness or a burning feeling in your chest can often be tied to digestive problems. They include acid reflux, ulcers and a hiatal hernia, which occurs when part of the stomach presses through a hole in the diaphragm inside the chest cavity, according to Healthline. That condition is more likely for people who smoke, are overweight or over the age of 50.

Feeling as if someone is sitting on your chest

When having a heart attack, it can feel as if an elephant is on your chest but it doesn’t have to, according to Dr. Jason Freeman, director of interventional cardiology at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

“Some heart attack symptoms can be quite subtle, like fatigue or general malaise or they can be very severe like chest discomfort at radiates through both arms, shortness of breath or nausea and vomiting,” he explained in a video for the Oceanside, New York hospital.