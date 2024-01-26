Season 4 of “The Chosen” does not disappoint

The writers set the story against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel as told in the Gospels, with added backstories, lines, and characters not mentioned in the Bible. Some locations and timelines have also been combined or shortened.

Even though the writers and production add artistic liberties and biblical and historical context, I can attest that I have not seen anything that grossly contradicts the integrity and intention of scriptures so far.

I first heard about “The Chosen” during the COVID-19 pandemic when the producers made the series available in “The Chosen” app. Soon, the series’ popularity reached many American Christian circles, becoming a frequent subject of conversations among friends.

It took me only a short time to understand the series’ popularity. “The Chosen” does much more than tell the story of the Gospels. It brings it to life. Real life.

It has made me read my Bible with added clarity to the meaning of certain events as told in the Gospels. And it has made me realize how little I ever thought about the humanity of Jesus. It portrays a Savior who loved deeply, cried when his beloved friends suffered, was moved by humanity’s pain, laughed at times of joy, and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Likewise, the series expands on known struggles that the disciples and other characters had, making us realize the impact of Jesus’ presence and teaching on those who followed him.

On Jan. 17, I had the pleasure of covering the “Teal Carpet” premiere of season 4 of “The Chosen” in Los Angeles. During my stay, I had the unique opportunity for one-on-one interviews with some actors, including Jonathan Roumie (Jesus) and Paras Patel (Matthew). I also talked to Dallas Jenkins, the creator and co-writer, the series producer, and several other actors on the “Teal Carpet.”

The excitement was contagious as everyone talked about the release of the first three episodes of season 4 in theaters on Feb. 1. In November 2022, Season 3 premiered its first three episodes in theaters, with a surprising box office of $700,000. The successful release brought even more recognition for the series, doubling its viewership in 2023.

But with the excitement comes the solemn realization that this is the season where the story starts to take a turn.

In first-century Israel, as Jesus’ teaching and miracles generate a growing number of followers, the kingdom of Rome starts clashing with the kingdom of heaven. Threatened by Jesus’ growing popularity, the religious leaders’ spiritual blindness drives them to ally with their Roman oppressors. Messiah’s enemies start their persecution while his followers struggle to understand why he does not end Israel’s oppression once and for all.

I watched the first three episodes. Yes, the tension ramps up this season as expected. But as we know, the darkness in this story is the prelude to the most extraordinary event in human history.

The new season does not disappoint. It promises to continue preaching the good news that turned the world upside down, challenging the viewers’ faith and deepening their love for the one who gave his life to save ours.

The entire Season 4 will be released in theaters, with episodes 1-3 on Feb. 1, episodes 4-6 on Feb. 15, and episodes 7-8 on Feb. 29 in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.thechosenriseup.com for tickets.

Watch Patricia’s interviews with the cast, writers, and producers on YouTube or Podcast. Search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.