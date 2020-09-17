Survey: Some pediatricians refuse to treat kids if parents refuse vaccinations

Researchers in Colorado and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta surveyed U.S. pediatricians from April to July 2019. Physicians were recruited to fill sampling quotas representative of American Academy of Pediatrics membership with respect to region, practice location and practice setting and asked to complete two to four surveys each year.

The survey asked pediatricians about their current practices, experiences and office policies regarding dismissal of families who refuse or ask to “spread out” either vaccines in the primary series or any other vaccines.