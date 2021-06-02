Study shows how healthy lifestyle may help cognition after 80

A past study indicated that people with low and intermediate genetic risk and favorable lifestyle characteristics were linked to decreased dementia risk compared to people with unfavorable characteristics. Such links were not discovered in people with high genetic risk, however. Yet the study indicated an association between lifestyle and cognitive impairment didn’t have a noticeable change based on APOE ε4 being present.

“Our results suggest the importance of a healthier lifestyle for cognition regardless of genetic dementia risk and increases our understanding of this relationship in the oldest older adults (80 years and older),” the authors wrote.

Next, the team will investigate the link using the polygenetic risk score for Alzheimer’s disease. They’ll also look into the relationship between that score and lifestyle and how it affects cognition.

