Study finds gaming on smartphones to escape boredom could be harmful

Results showed that players who play smartphone games such as Candy Crush to escape boredom become more immersed in gameplay than nonescape players. But when escape players find the games more rewarding as a relief from boredom, they may play longer and more often.

“Those who play to escape experience greater flow and positive effect than other players, which sets up a cycle of playing video games to elevate a depressed mood,” Dixon said. “This is maladaptive because, although it elevates your mood, it also increases your urge to keep playing. Playing too long may lead to addiction and means less time is available for other healthier pursuits. This can actually increase your depression.”

When you do feel bored, another study points to having a good mindset to fight it.

In 2019, Washington State University researchers found that it’s possible to have a positive response to boredom.

“Now we want to find out the best tools we can give people to cope positively with being bored,” Sammy Perone, an assistant professor at Washington State University in Pullman told Medical News Today.

“Doing things that keep you engaged rather than focusing on how bored you are is really helpful,” he said.