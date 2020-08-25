RNC 2020, day two: First lady, Pompeo and Nicholas Sandmann

The first lady has focused on anti-bullying initiatives during her tenure in the White House, so she may offer one of the convention’s most positive addresses. Her speech at the 2016 GOP convention, the night she introduced herself to voters, was well-received but was later found to have included lines that were very close to what former first lady Michelle Obama said in her 2008 speech at the Democratic convention. A speechwriter for the Trump Organization took the blame.

Pompeo is being closely watched for signs of future political aspirations. His decision to speak at the convention comes while the country’s top diplomat has drawn condemnation from some for breaking decades of precedent keeping secretaries of state from partaking in overtly partisan politics. The State Department counters that Pompeo will speak in his personal capacity, not as a U.S. official.

Pompeo is expected to praise the Trump administration’s foreign policy record, including the recent U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in an address recorded while he’s in Jerusalem on government business.

Other speakers include two of the president’s children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

Unlike Trump, who planned events to counter the Democratic convention, the Biden campaign hasn’t scheduled its candidate to make appearances during the RNC. The Biden campaign, according to The Associated Press, said his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will make some public appearances this week.