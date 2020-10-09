Recall expands of diabetes drug that may contain cancer-causing agent

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the announcement on its website October 5.

Marksans Pharma Limited, India, is voluntarily expanding its earlier recall to include an additional 76 unexpired lots of Metformin Hydrochloride extended release tablets, USP 500mg and 750mg to the consumer level. Marksans “performed N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) testing of unexpired identified marketed lots and observed that NDMA content in some lots is exceeding the acceptable Daily Intake Limit (ADI) of 96ng/day, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, an additional 76 lots are being recalled.”