Recall alert: Peloton says some bike pedals can break, causing injury

If you bought your Peloton bike before the coronavirus pandemic, you need to check its pedals.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday posted a recall notice from the exercise bike company stating some pedals can break during use, resulting in injuries.
The product in question is the PR70P Clip-In Pedal fitted on Peloton bikes sold from July 2013 and May 2016. About 27,000 bikes were sold during this time.
There have been 120 reports of pedals breaking, leading to 16 leg injuries so far. Five of those injuries required stitches, according to the commission.
Anyone who has the recalled pedals should stop using their bikes, the commission stated. Peloton is sending affected customers instructions on how to get free replacement pedals.
Peloton users are encouraged to replace pedals every year.
With many gyms closing during the coronavirus pandemic, many people have bought Peloton bikes not only to stay in shape but also to work out with friends who also own the bike.
The company announced in September it was dropping the price of its "most popular spin bike by $350 ‘to make it more accessible to more people,’ according to an email from Peloton to NBC. “The bike will now cost $1,895. Peloton is also offering a premium new Bike+ with added features, such as a rotating touchscreen and four-speaker sound system.”