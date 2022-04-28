Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks in Atlanta shooting Apple TV+s ‘The Beanie Bubble’

Apple TV+ is in metro Atlanta shooting “The Beanie Bubble” movie starring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks.
“The Beanie Bubble” looks at the 1990s speculative craze behind Beanie Babies. As Apple TV+ notes, “it pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.”
Others in the film include Sarah Snook (”Succession”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“Miracle Workers,” “Bad Education”).
The movie is based on the 2015 book “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.”
Galifianakis is known for “The Hangover” trilogy, the comedy web series “Between Two Ferns” and the FX show “Baskets.” Banks has been in a couple of big film franchises “The Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” and hosts ABC’s game show “Press Your Luck.”
