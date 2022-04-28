BreakingNews
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks in Atlanta shooting Apple TV+s ‘The Beanie Bubble’

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis star in the new Apple TV+ film "The Beanie Bubble" shooting in metro Atlanta. PUBLICITY STILLS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Sarah Snook of ‘Succession’ is part of the film as well.

Apple TV+ is in metro Atlanta shooting “The Beanie Bubble” movie starring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks.

“The Beanie Bubble” looks at the 1990s speculative craze behind Beanie Babies. As Apple TV+ notes, “it pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.”

Others in the film include Sarah Snook (”Succession”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“Miracle Workers,” “Bad Education”).

The movie is based on the 2015 book “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.”

Galifianakis is known for “The Hangover” trilogy, the comedy web series “Between Two Ferns” and the FX show “Baskets.” Banks has been in a couple of big film franchises “The Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” and hosts ABC’s game show “Press Your Luck.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

