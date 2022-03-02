Hamburger icon
WSB’s Chris Jose leaving for NBC affiliate in New York

Chris Jose is leaving Channel 2 Action News after five years for New York's NBC affiliate WNBC-TV. CONTRIBUTED

47 minutes ago
He spent five years at Channel 2 Action News, most of it as Cobb County bureau chief.

Chris Jose, after five years with Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV), has landed a reporter job at the NBC affiliate in New York City WNBC-TV.

“It is a bittersweet goodbye,” Jose said on Twitter and other social media. “Atlanta has become my home, but to work in New York is my dream. It’s a dream I’ve chased through seven stations and five television stations.”

He will work at 30 Rockefeller Center, the same building that hosts “Saturday Night Live” and the “Today” show.

Prior to Atlanta, Jose, a Washington State University graduate, worked at stations in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Denver and Dallas.

He recalled as a sophomore at Martin County High School in Stuart, Florida, attending a week-long journalism convention at Columbia University in New York. At age 14, he held a sign outside the “Today” show. “My heart is full as I prepare to make the jump to the Tri-state area,” he wrote.

At WSB-TV, he was the Cobb County bureau chief and covered numerous natural disasters. “A Braves World Series and a Georgia National Championship,” he noted. “A sweet ride it was during the final stretch of my time here.”

He said he will be with WSB through the end of March. “If you trust the process, put in the work and bet on yourself, anything is possible!” he wrote.

