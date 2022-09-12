ajc logo
WSB-TV newscast temporarily pre-empts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm elections

TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC.

Credit: ABC

TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Hall will air at 1:36 a.m. instead.

In a surprise move, WSB-TV is pre-empting its regular airing of the “Tamron Hall” syndicated talk show for the next three months.

Hall’s show will instead air at 1:36 a.m., which will enable fans who DVR the show to still watch it later.

Linda Stouffer and Karyn Greer are co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. Channel 2 Action News newscast that began today instead of the fourth season debut of Hall’s show. Greer just started on air at the station last week and is also co-anchoring the 5 p.m. newscast.

Stouffer told the audience the 3 p.m. newscast will air until the midterm elections.

The extra newscast will enable WSB-TV to accommodate more political ad spending that is expected in the coming weeks focused mostly on the competitive Senate and gubernatorial races.

Combined ShapeCaption
Karyn Greer and Linda Stouffer will be co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. Channel 2 Action News newscast until the midterm elections.

Credit: WSB-TV screen shot

Karyn Greer and Linda Stouffer will be co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. Channel 2 Action News newscast until the midterm elections. WSB-TV screen shot

Credit: WSB-TV screen shot

Karyn Greer and Linda Stouffer will be co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. Channel 2 Action News newscast until the midterm elections. WSB-TV screen shot

Credit: WSB-TV screen shot

Credit: WSB-TV screen shot

