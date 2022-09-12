WSB-TV newscast temporarily pre-empts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm elections

In a surprise move, WSB-TV is pre-empting its regular airing of the “Tamron Hall” syndicated talk show for the next three months.
Hall’s show will instead air at 1:36 a.m., which will enable fans who DVR the show to still watch it later.
Linda Stouffer and Karyn Greer are co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. Channel 2 Action News newscast that began today instead of the fourth season debut of Hall’s show. Greer just started on air at the station last week and is also co-anchoring the 5 p.m. newscast.
Stouffer told the audience the 3 p.m. newscast will air until the midterm elections.
The extra newscast will enable WSB-TV to accommodate more political ad spending that is expected in the coming weeks focused mostly on the competitive Senate and gubernatorial races.
Credit: WSB-TV screen shot
Credit: WSB-TV screen shot
