WSB-TV back on air after five days for AT&T/DirecTV subscribers

WSB-TV has returned to air after five days for AT&T and DirecTV subscribers.
Apollo Global Management, which owns WSB, reached a multiyear agreement with the Dallas-based provider of cable, satellite and internet, according to a joint press release Sunday. Terms were not disclosed.
This blackout, which began on Tuesday, Feb. 2, also impacted stations in several other markets, including Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh; and Seattle. There are several affiliates that carry CBS, so this will enable viewers in those markets to watch the Super Bowl today unhindered.
WSB-TV is an ABC affiliate and airs Channel 2 Action News as well as programs such as “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “The View,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs” and “Nightline.” It has been the No. 1 station in the market for many years.
Cox Media Group is majority owned by Apollo. Cox Enterprises, which fully owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, maintains a minority stake.
Apollo had a dispute last year with Dish TV that caused WSB-TV to be off the air for four months on that service.
AT&T had a similar issue with TEGNA, which owns the local NBC affiliate, that caused a blackout for 18 days in December.
These types of blackouts have become more common in recent years as more households choose to cut the cord, placing more financial pressure on existing cable and satellite services as they negotiate deals with the companies that air the channels.