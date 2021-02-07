WSB-TV back on air after five days for AT&T/DirecTV subscribers

Apollo Global Management, which owns WSB, reached a multiyear agreement with the Dallas-based provider of cable, satellite and internet, according to a joint press release Sunday. Terms were not disclosed.

This blackout, which began on Tuesday, Feb. 2, also impacted stations in several other markets, including Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh; and Seattle. There are several affiliates that carry CBS, so this will enable viewers in those markets to watch the Super Bowl today unhindered.