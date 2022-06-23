Winners of 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards: Zach Klein, Brendan Keefe, Harry Samler, Audrey Washington

As usual, 11Alive ran away with the most Southeast Emmy Awards this past weekend.
The NBC affiliate pocketed 20 wins, including overall excellence, morning newscast and journalistic enterprise.
11Alive investigative reporter Brendan Keefe, the king of the Southeast Emmys, took home 10 more. His lifetime total is now a whopping 123 regional Emmys and one national one. He won for best investigative reporter, special assignment reporter and daily reporter as well all investigative categories. One of his stories resulted in a new state law that will train every 911 dispatcher in Georgia to give CPR over the phone. Another report led Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to hire and train Emergency Medical Dispatchers.
Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington won for best live reporter while Zach Klein was the victor for the best sports anchor Emmy. The ABC affiliate won six Emmys in total including best evening newscast, news excellence, team coverage for the Braves victory parade and breaking news for the spa shootings.
CBS46 took home three Emmys including Harry Samler’s “Better Call Harry” for best consumer/business news program, longer-form content with its MARTA troubles piece and live coverage of the Braves World Series win parade. Fox 5, which does not aggressively place Emmy nominations for its staff the way 11Alive does, also won three Emmys.
Bally Sports South took seven Emmys, mostly for various Braves coverage. Georgia Public Broadcasting won four, including “Lawmakers,” its popular politics program. Mundo Hispanico won seven, Univision won ten and Telemundo Atlanta won four.
The Southeast Emmy chapter covers Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.
After two years of pandemic-related limitations, the Southeast Emmy awards reception, dinner and after party came back to the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead with no restrictions.
Here is the entire list of nominees, with winners in yellow highlight.
About the Author