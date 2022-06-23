ajc logo
X

Winners of 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards: Zach Klein, Brendan Keefe, Harry Samler, Audrey Washington

Southeast Emmys 2022 included winners Audrey Washington (WSB-TV), Brendan Keefe (WXIA-TV) and Harry Samler's "Better Call Harry" segment (WGCL-TV). PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Combined ShapeCaption
Southeast Emmys 2022 included winners Audrey Washington (WSB-TV), Brendan Keefe (WXIA-TV) and Harry Samler's "Better Call Harry" segment (WGCL-TV). PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

As usual, 11Alive ran away with the most Southeast Emmy Awards this past weekend.

The NBC affiliate pocketed 20 wins, including overall excellence, morning newscast and journalistic enterprise.

11Alive investigative reporter Brendan Keefe, the king of the Southeast Emmys, took home 10 more. His lifetime total is now a whopping 123 regional Emmys and one national one. He won for best investigative reporter, special assignment reporter and daily reporter as well all investigative categories. One of his stories resulted in a new state law that will train every 911 dispatcher in Georgia to give CPR over the phone. Another report led Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to hire and train Emergency Medical Dispatchers.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington won for best live reporter while Zach Klein was the victor for the best sports anchor Emmy. The ABC affiliate won six Emmys in total including best evening newscast, news excellence, team coverage for the Braves victory parade and breaking news for the spa shootings.

CBS46 took home three Emmys including Harry Samler’s “Better Call Harry” for best consumer/business news program, longer-form content with its MARTA troubles piece and live coverage of the Braves World Series win parade. Fox 5, which does not aggressively place Emmy nominations for its staff the way 11Alive does, also won three Emmys.

Bally Sports South took seven Emmys, mostly for various Braves coverage. Georgia Public Broadcasting won four, including “Lawmakers,” its popular politics program. Mundo Hispanico won seven, Univision won ten and Telemundo Atlanta won four.

The Southeast Emmy chapter covers Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

After two years of pandemic-related limitations, the Southeast Emmy awards reception, dinner and after party came back to the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead with no restrictions.

Here is the entire list of nominees, with winners in yellow highlight.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
4h ago
The Latest
ONE Musicfest 2022 lineup: Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross...
17h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Atlanta stand-up comic Lace Larrabee wins over judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in...
20h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top