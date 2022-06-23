Winners of 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards: Zach Klein, Brendan Keefe, Harry Samler, Audrey Washington

Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington won for best live reporter while Zach Klein was the victor for the best sports anchor Emmy. The ABC affiliate won six Emmys in total including best evening newscast, news excellence, team coverage for the Braves victory parade and breaking news for the spa shootings.

CBS46 took home three Emmys including Harry Samler’s “Better Call Harry” for best consumer/business news program, longer-form content with its MARTA troubles piece and live coverage of the Braves World Series win parade. Fox 5, which does not aggressively place Emmy nominations for its staff the way 11Alive does, also won three Emmys.