Will ABC renew Atlanta-based series ‘Will Trent’ for a second season?

Ratings have not fallen by much since the debut. In fact, the 10th episode that aired March 28 drew almost as many overnight viewers as the premiere and was the second-best overnight showing to date. The 11th episode is set to air April 18 with the season finale set to air May 2.

Overall, “Will Trent” ranks 6th out of 15 ABC scripted shows in overall overnight ratings but skews a little older on average, ranking 10th among 18- to 49-year-olds, the target demographic.

The show has received a 88% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics and 83% positive ratings from viewers on the site. It also has a solid 7.6/10 rating from users of IMDb.

It also doesn’t hurt that “Will Trent” is produced by 20th Television which is owned by Disney, ABC’s parent company.