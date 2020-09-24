Who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15?

Leake edged out Broken Roots, a country duo, who at first didn’t make the live shows but were brought back.

Marietta’s Cristina Rae ended up finishing in third place after performing a bracing version of Imagine Dragons' “Demons” on Tuesday night’s performance finale. The producers clearly had faith she might win because they gave her the final slot of the night.

Rae, who has worked as a back-up singer and performed on cruise ships over the years, finally had her big break with “AGT.”

She has been homeless and dotes over her 3-year-old son Jeremiah. She has struggled with a lack of support from friends and family as well as her own self=esteem. Her range is vast and her voice emotes in a way that got her far in the competition. She also has eclectic taste in music and a soft heart for rock, singing “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins and “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones earlier in the competition. Judge Heidi Klum rewarded her the “Golden Buzzer” in the opening round.

After she was eliminated, Klum said, “I love you so much. I’m sorry this didn’t work out. You’re a winner in my own heart. ... We will hear you on the radio and I’ll buy your music. I’m your biggest fan.”