Who is Anila Sajja? Newest ‘Married to Medicine’ cast member is fashion blogger, mom of two

Anila Saaja

Age: 41

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia (”We got to experience the best of American and Indian cultures. I love that I can understand and speak two different languages. We used to go to India during the summers to connect with our families and immerse ourselves in our culture.”)

Current residence: Atlanta

College: Mercer University in Macon with a degree in computer information systems

Husband: Ocular facial plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja since 2013

How they met: Her sister at a wedding in New Orleans saw Karin and thought they’d be compatible. She was right. They did long distance for a year. They had a five-day traditional Indian wedding in Atlanta. They moved down to Atlanta from the north to be closer to family.

Kids: Aryana (5) and Avir (3)

Her family: Her dad’s an engineer and her mom’s a teacher. They had an arranged marriage. Her older sister is also married to a doctor.

Her connection entry into the show: She was building a home and shared the same designer as Toya Bush-Harris, an original member of the series. Toya and Anila lived in the same neighborhood and “we hit it off. We’re housewives. We both have kids and our kids would play together. We really became friends after that. We’re also Aries. We have a lot in common.”

Why she chose to do the show: “Life is all about new experience and developing new connections.”

How she felt in front of the cameras: “I felt comfortable. For me, it’s just a process getting to know all of them. I’m a people person. I’m very bubbly. I love meeting new people. I love sharing my culture, my life.”

Which cast member will she have friction with? “Dr. Heavenly and I have a rough introduction.”

Her goal: “All I can say I’ve been true to myself. What you see is what you get. I hope being my true self will resonate with the women out there.”

Her fashion and lifestyle blog: Peplum & Bubble Gum, which appears dormant since the pandemic began.

WHEN TO WATCH

“Married to Medicine,” 9 p.m. Sundays on Bravo